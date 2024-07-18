Aria Wild Signs with 3X Boxing, Set to Take on O2 Indigo

OnlyFans to 3X Boxing, Aria said, “I love a challenge, the bigger the better.”

Bournemouth’s own Aria Wild, age 34, is turning heads once again as she signs with 3X Boxing, ready to bring her fierce fighting style to the O2 Indigo. Known for her raw power and undeniable charisma, Aria is no stranger to the spotlight. Her last match against Cris Cyborg was a spectacle of grit and determination, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Aria’s journey is far from ordinary. Not only has she made a name for herself in the ring, but she’s also one of the top creators on OnlyFans, where she shares her wild side with thousands of devoted followers. Balancing the raw intensity of boxing with the allure of her online presence, Aria has become a sensation both in and out of the ring.

Talking about her new venture with 3X Boxing, Aria said, “I love a challenge, the bigger the better.” It’s this fearless attitude that has won her legions of fans and put her on the radar of the boxing world’s biggest promoters.

Aria’s fight against Cris Cyborg was a clear display of her skill and tenacity. Despite facing a seasoned opponent, Aria’s relentless drive and powerful punches showcased her potential to become a dominant force in the sport. The match was a testament to her dedication and unyielding spirit, proving that she’s not just a pretty face but a formidable athlete ready to take on any challenge.

Now, as she prepares for her debut at the O2 Indigo, the anticipation is palpable. Fans are eager to see how Aria will fare against new opponents under the 3X Boxing banner. With her unique blend of strength, sex appeal, and sheer determination, there’s no doubt that Aria Wild is set to make waves in the boxing world.

Stay tuned to Daily Sport and 3XBoxing.com for all the latest updates on Aria Wild’s journey and her upcoming fight at the O2 Indigo 17 August 2024. It’s going to be a match you won’t want to miss!

And don’t forget tickets go on sale Friday 10am