Its A Gamble For The Five-Timer

What trainer William Knight has done to get the best out of Atlantic Gamble is obviously not public knowledge, but he has the three-year-old son of Lightning Spear firing on all cylinders after he won his fourth race in a row by three and a half lengths at Kempton earlier in the month.

He has to carry a 6lb penalty for that victory but is due to go up 4lb more than that for future contests, making him not just the in-form option here, but officially a step ahead of the handicapper.

He can be slowly away and will need a clear run to win again this afternoon, but still looks worthy of a bet despite being up against slightly better opposition than his recent contests.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Atlantic Gamble 1.50pm Newbury 11/8 Bet365