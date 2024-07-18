Massive Sovereign with Zac Purton defeats Galaxy Patch and Blake Shinn to win the BMW Hong Kong Derby on March 24, 2024 at Sha Tin Racecourse in Hong Kong, China. Photo By: Alex Evers/HKJC
Featured Horse Racing Sport

Its A Gamble For The Five-Timer

July 18, 2024
Sean Trivass

What trainer William Knight has done to get the best out of Atlantic Gamble is obviously not public knowledge, but he has the three-year-old son of Lightning Spear firing on all cylinders after he won his fourth race in a row by three and a half lengths at Kempton earlier in the month.

He has to carry a 6lb penalty for that victory but is due to go up 4lb more than that for future contests, making him not just the in-form option here, but officially a step ahead of the handicapper.

He can be slowly away and will need a clear run to win again this afternoon, but still looks worthy of a bet despite being up against slightly better opposition than his recent contests.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Atlantic Gamble 1.50pm Newbury 11/8 Bet365

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *