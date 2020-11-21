Arrivederci the ace in the pack at Haydock

Arrivederci looked way ahead of the assessor when scoring last time out and makes plenty of appeal at 13/2 in the extended 2m 2f Betfair Racing Only Bettor Handicap Hurdle at Haydock today (1.50).

This Jonjo O’Neill trained five-year-old won first time up in a bumper and shaped really nicely in two of his first three starts over hurdles before opening his account in a good style at Wincanton.

In the first of those at Warwick he kept on from off the pace to finish a 2 1/2 length third to Tea Clipper. The winner is a useful sort who has won three of his four subsequent outings and landed the Grade 3 Silver Trophy last time out at Chepstow off 134 to now be rated 141.

Arrivederci also ran well two starts later when a staying on seven length second of 13 to Fiddlerontheroof at Sandown and that one went on to land the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle to be rated 154.

Those efforts suggested an opening handicap mark of 128 fo the selection was lenient and he duly took advantage when staying on strongly to easily account for War Lord by just under three lengths in an 18-runner affair at Wetherby.

Arrivederci travelled ominously well throughout and scored with tons in hand and an 8lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop him going in again.

He is clearly going the right way, appeals as the type to go on progressing, and still looks potentially well-treated off a revised rating of 136 judged on his aforementioned runs.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Arrivederci (13/2 bet365 – BOG)