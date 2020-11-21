Third Wind ticks plenty of boxes in Betfair Stayers

Having shaped nicely on seasonal reappearance, Third Wind looks to hold leading claims in the 3m Grade 3 Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock today (2.25).

This six-year-old won the valuable EBF Final at Sandown in March of last year when scoring gamely by a short-head off a mark of 131.

He then failed to shin on his first start over fence before being switched back to the smaller obstacles and scoring in a class 2 at Wincanton by just over a length off 137.

Third Wind then rounded off the campaign with a fine effort in the Grade 3 Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival where he came from off the pace and made a mistake two from home before staying on to finish an 8 3/4 length fourth of 24 to Sire Du Berlais off a mark of 141.

Hughie Morrison’s charge is able to race in this off the same rating and comes into the contest having caught the eye when a staying on 4 1/2 length fifth of 12 to Dell’ Arca at Newbury.

Third Wind looked ring rusty that spin should have sharpened him up and put him spot on for this. So with underfoot conditions holding no fears and the in-form Jonjo O’Neill Jr in the saddle for the first time, everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Third Wind (6/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG, paying six places)