Artistic Rifles worth a shot at 7s in Spring Mile

In the Unibet Spring Mile Handicap on today’s card at Doncaster (2.35), I think Artistic Rifles is primed to run a huge race and worth a punt at 7/1.

This five-year-old is unbeaten in two starts over course and distance, showing good battling qualities to score by narrow margins on both occasions off marks of 77 and 83 when in the care of Charlie Hills back in 2019.

He was then on the sidelines for 409 days but looked as good as ever on his first start for James Bethell at Redcar last September when making all and keeping on gamely to beat Dawaaleeb by a nose off 85.

There was also lots to like about his debut for Ed Bethell at Newcastle last month following a 161 day break when third of eight to United Front.

Artistic Rifles tracked the leader and threw down a challenge at the furlong marker before being unable to find any extra in the close home and weakening to be beaten 1 1/2 lengths.

That looked a lovely prep run and should have blown away the cobwebs and put him spot on for this.

Artistic Rifles is able to race in it off an unchanged mark of 86, just 1lb higher than when last victorious, and his last three wins have come over a straight mile.

The booking of Andrea Atzeni to do the steering also catches the eye, so everything looks in place for a huge run at a venue which clearly plays to his strengths.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Artistic Rifles (7/1 bet365, Unibet, 888sport – BOG, paying 5 places)