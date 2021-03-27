14/1 King Ottokar weighted to go well under Curtis in Lincoln

King Ottokar looks weighted to run a huge race and makes plenty of each-way appeal at 14/1 in the feature race on the opening day of the flat season at Doncaster, the 1m Unibet Lincoln (3.10).

This Charlie Fellowes trained five-year-old has some smart form to his name in 2019 when winning two of his four starts.

In the first of those in a conditions contest at Newbury he beat subsequent Group 2 and 3 winner Dashing Willougbhy by 1 1/2 lengths and had Space Blues – who is unbeaten in his last five starts, including a Group 1 and now rated 120 – a further five lengths back in fourth.

King Ottokar went on to run a fine race two starts later at Royal Ascot when a 2 1/2 length third of 13 to Sangarius in the Group 3 Jersey Stakes off an officla rating of 106.

Although he failed to trouble the judge in five starts last season, he did run well over course and distance when fifth of 12 to Matthew Flinders off 102 and on his final start of the campaign when not getting the best of passages and finishing a never nearer 5 1/2 length fifth of 18 to Njord in the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot off 100.

King Ottokar is now able to race off a career-low mark of 99 and that makes him a leading player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

The cheekpieces also now go on for the first time and Ben Curtis, who has won twice in four starts on him, is back in the plate for the first time since finishing fourth in the 2019 running of the Group 3 Chester Vase.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way King Ottokar (14/1 Betfair, Paddy Power, Unibet – BOG, paying 6 places)