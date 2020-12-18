Ascot Saturday Tips: 9/1 Arrivederci the bet in Betfair Exchange Trophy

The progressive Arrivederci makes plenty of appeal at 9/1 in the 2m Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot on Saturday (3.35).

This Jonjo O’Neill trained five-year-old won first time up in a bumper and shaped really nicely in two of his first three starts over hurdles before opening his account in a good style at Wincanton.

In the first of those at Warwick he kept on from off the pace to finish a 2 1/2 length third to Tea Clipper. The winner is a useful sort who has won three of his five subsequent outings and land the Grade 3 Silver Trophy at Chepstow off 134 to now be rated 141.

Arrivederci also ran well two starts later when a staying on seven length second of 13 to Fiddlerontheroof at Sandown and that one went on to land the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle to be rated 154.

Those efforts suggested an opening handicap mark of 128 for the selection was lenient and he duly took advantage when staying on strongly to easily account for War Lord by just under three lengths in an 18-runner affair at Wetherby.

Arrivederci travelled ominously well throughout and scored with tons in hand. He got put up 8lb for that but looked set to follow-up when travelling strongly and crashing out three from home in a valuable and competitive 14-runner class 2 handicap at Haydock.

There is no doubt in my mind that he would have won had he stood on his feet as he was yet to be asked any sort of question when coming to grief and finishes off his race strongly.

So although now 2lb higher in the weights, I think a revised rating of 138 may still underestimate his ability – especially as he is clearly going the right way and appeals as the type to go on improving.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Arrivederci (9/1 bet365)