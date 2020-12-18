Haydock Saturday Tips: Highest Sun looks tasty at 12s in Tommy Whittle

Having been eased further in the weights following an improved effort last time out, Highest Sun looks worth a punt at 12/1 in the 3m 1f Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase at Haydock on Saturday (2.40)

This Colin Tizzard trained six-year-old was a useful hurdler who posted an eye-catching effort on his chase debut at Newbury 12 months ago when keeping on nicely from off the pace to finish a not knocked about 4 1/4 lengths third of six to Champ.

The winner is a very smart sort who went on to the the RSA at the Cheltenham Festival to be rated 165. The runner-up Drashel Dasher went on to score off an official rating of 145, whilst fourth home Beakstown – who finished six lengths behind the selection – ran well at the Cheltenham Festival when fifth of 20 to Imperial Aura off a mark of 139.

That gives the form a strong look and Highest Sun backed that up with a solid three length runner-up to Pym at Ascot, where he stuck to the task well having pulled too hard in the early stages.

He then gained a deserved success in a match around Plumpton when making all and jumping well to score unchallenged by 4 1/2 lengths from Diablo De Rouhet off an official rating of 142.

Highest Sun was also far from disgraced on the final start of the campaign when seventh to Imperial Aura in the aforementioned class 1 Listed contest at the Cheltenham Festival off 140.

He is now able to race off a reduced rating of 134 in this class 2 affair having taken a step back in the right direction over 2m 6f at Newbury last month on his second start of the campaign when a 12 1/2 length fourth of 16 to Cap Du Nord off 2lb higher.

That gives Highest Sun a big shout from a handicapping perspective now returned to a trip over which he is 1-1.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Highest Sun (12/1 BetVictor)