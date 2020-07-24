Ascot Saturday Tips: Cliffs Of Capri up for International challenge

Cliffs Of Capri ran a cracker last time out, so at a venue he runs well makes plenty of appeal at 12/1 in the 7f International Stakes at Ascot on Saturday (2.25).

This Jamkie Osbourne trained six-year-old has won twice and been placed once in five starts over course and distance.

Cliffs Of Capri has had five starts this year and looked as good as ever in the third of those at Meydan when landing a competitive class 2 handicap by a head.

He also ran well following a break at Newmarket when a length runner-up to Jacks Point and backed that up with a cracking fourth to Motakhayyel in the Buckingham Palace Handicap at the Royal meeting here last month.

Cliff Of Capri raced in touch travelling well on the stabnds side under Dougie Costello and after being switched to get a clear run ran on strongly to go down by just 2 3/4 lengths.

He finished 2 1/4 leghths and 2 1/2 lengths in front of the foruth and fifth home, Shelir and Ebury and now meets that pair on 5lb and 1lb worse terms respectively.

That suggesst he has every chance at the weights of confirming the form despite the fact that he was the best drawn of the trio that day as he himself didn’t get the best of runs at a crucial stage.

Cliffs Of Capri is also versatile as regrads ground and hails from a yard which has a good record with his runners in handicaps at the track

With Costello, who gets a good tune out of him, once again in the saddle everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Cliffs Of Capri (12/1 Paddy Power, William Hill – paying 6 places)