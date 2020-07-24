Ascot Saturday Tips: Just The Man weighted to go well

Having caught the eye last time out and been eased further in the weights, Just The Man looks worth siding with at 10/1 in the 4.10 at Ascot on Saturday.

This Clive Cox trained four-year-old did progressed through last season when winning three times. the last of those successes came in a class 3 at Lingfield where he scored by a length off 89.

Just The Man got put up to 92 for that and has failed to trouble the judge in three subsequent outings.

However, there was lots to like about his second run of this season at Kempton earlier in the month when sixth of 12 to Tribal Craft off 90.

After being held-up and given plenty to do, Just The Man was making headway two from home between horses but got hampered.

He the kept on nicely to be nearest at the finish and beaten 3 1/2 lengths without being unduly knocked about.

It was good run given how the race panned out and the assessor has been kind in dropping him 3lb for it.

Just The Man is now able to race off 87, 2lbs lower than when last victorious, and that gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

He also has a 33 per cent strike rate in the grade – class 3 – having won twice and been placed once in six starts and remains unexposed over the 1m 4f trip of this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Just The Man (10/1 bet365)