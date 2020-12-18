Ascot Saturday Tips: Silver Nickel worth siding with at 12/1

On the back of two solid efforts this season, Silver Nickel looks decent value at 12/1 in the extended 2m 7f handicap hurdle that gets the action underway on Saturday’s card at Ascot (12.40).

In the first of those in a class 4 on handicap debut over 2m 3f at this venue, the Seamus Mullins trained six-year-old finished an eight length fourth of 11 to Fifty Ball off a mark of 107.

Silver Nickel made a mistake at the fourth and then lost his place two flights later before staying on nicely to be nearest at the finish without being unduly knocked about.

The winner, from whom he was receiving 6lb, went on to follow-up at Sandown by 13 lengths to now be rated 131. Straw Fan Jack, who came second has also won since to give the form a decent look.

Silver Nickel backed that up with a solid 2 1/4 length third of 10 to Tide Times over this course and distance where he raced prominently and after being headed at the last stuck to the task well.

He now meets the winner on 6lb better terms, yet can be backed at nearly double the odds of that rival.

A mark of 107 looks exploitable in my eyes and after just five starts over hurdles Silver Nickel remains open to plenty more progress and appears to be going the right way.

Daniel Sansom also takes off a handy 3lb with his claim, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Silver Nickel (12/1 bet365)