Do I spend Christmas with the wife or my mistress?

Dear Lola,

I’ve been shagging an old flame behind my wife’s back. She doesn’t know I’m married and has asked me to spend Christmas with her parents at their posh estate in Hertfordshire. I love my wife, but she has little interest in sex since we got married. My lover, on the other hand, cannot get enough and it feels like we’re 17 again when we first dated. What should I do?!

Mike, 38, Essex

Lola says: This is a bit of a pickle you’ve got yourself in, Mike! Christmas is the worst time to bring distress to loved ones, especially as 2020 has been such a pain in the arse for many families. Spend Christmas with your wife and see if you can use the time to work through any issues. If you still have doubts in the New Year, it might be time to think about your options more closely. I think it’s time to tell your bit on the side about your marriage too!

Lots of Netflix, but no chill!

Dear Lola,

My girlfriend spends most of her time watching box sets on Netflix and has no time for me! Whilst I’m busy working from home, she’s sat on the sofa eating junk food and working her way through episodes of the latest crappy U.S. sitcom. When it comes to bedtime, she’s got the TV on in our room and just falls asleep snoring. We’ve not had sex in weeks and her laziness is driving me nuts! I know this year has been tough, but I don’t know how to get her back to her old self.

Anon, London

Lola says: You’re right that this year has been tough on everyone and your girlfriend is probably no different. Some of my fellow adult performers have talked about their struggles with their weight and motivation during lockdown. I’ve found regular walks and exercise at home has really helped me, but everyone is different. Find a show on Netflix you both like and use the time to have a quick chat – try to offer some support and understanding rather than thinking too much about getting your leg over!

