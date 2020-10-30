Ascot Saturday Tips: Sometimes Always looks well-in on handicap debut

In the 2m 3f conditional handicap hurdle that gets proceedings underway at Ascot on Saturday (12:15), Sometimes Always looks potentially ahead of his opening mark and is a strong fancy to open his account.

This Ian Williams trained five year-old shaped with stacks of promise in three runs at the back end of last year.

In the first of those in a 2m bumper at this venue he finished a 6 1/4 length fifth of 16 to Where’s Tom in a race which has worked out well.

The Third home Third Time Lucki went on to win his next two starts before finishing a fine fourth to Ferny Hollow in the Grade 1 Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival and recently bolt up on hurdles debut before following-u at Wetherby today.

Highway One O Two, who finished 1/2 a length in front of the selection in fourth, is unbeaten in three subsequent starts over hurdles and now rated 146.

Sometimes Always then shaped with plenty of promise on hurdles’ debut over 2m 1f here when staying on nicely under tender handling to finish a 17 length fourth of 14 to Igor.

He finished just a length behind the third home Fred who went on two land two class 2 novice hurdles to be rated 144.

Sometimes Always went on to round off the campaign with a fair fourth at Doncaster and now makes his handicap debut off a mark of just 116.

That makes him look potentially thrown-in at the weights in my eyes in this class 4 affair on his aforementioned runs and the step up in trip promises to suit.

Sometimes Always also looks the type to improve now going down the handicap route for a shrewd yard and appeals as the type that should have plenty more to offer this season.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Sometimes Always (4/1 bet365)