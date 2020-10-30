Ascot Saturday tips: Countister handicapped to strike

Countister looks nicely treated on the pick of her form and worth a punt at 5/1 in the Listed 2m Sodexo Handicap Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday (3.05)

This eight-year-old mare had some smart to her name when trained in France and winning three of her six starts and after joining Nicky Henderson ran a race full of promise when runner-up to Cap Soleil in a novice hurdle at Newbury.

Countister then duly built on that to run out an easy seven length winner at Doncaster before following-up in good style at Sandown.

Those successes earned her a crack at the Grade 1 mares Novices’ Hurdle at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival here and she was far from disgraced when weakening late on to finish a 28 length fifth of 14 to Laurina.

Countister than ran a stormer following 365 days on the sidelines when a 1 3/4 length third of 23 to Ch’tibello in the Grade 3 2m 1f County Hurdle at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival off a mark of 133 where e held every chance at the last and stayed on well before losing second place in the dying stride.

She also didn’t shaped too badly first time up last season when a 14 1/4 length seventh of 14 to Harambe in the Grade 3 Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham off 141 before running below par when eight of 13 to Not So Sleepy in the Betfair Exchange Trophy off 137.

Countister is now able to race in this less competitive affair off 135 and that makes her a big palyer at the weights – especially judged on her run in the County Hurdle.

She now has a 335 absence to overcome but has gone well fresh in the past and is 1-1 under Nico De Boinville, so I think Countister has lots going for her here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Countister (5/1 generally available)