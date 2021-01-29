Asharann a 9/1 play at Donny

Now dropped in grade, the potentially well-treated Asharann makes plenty of each-way appeal at 9/1 in the 2m handicap hurdle at Doncaster today (3.45).

This four-year-old was 7f winner on the flat when trained in France by Jean-Claude Rouget and owned by the Aga Khan. On his debut he finished a 3 1/2 third of 14 to Hopeful who has won twice since – including a Group 3.

Asharann the joined Oliver Greenall in the summer of last year and after being well-beaten in his first two start over the obstacles put in a much improved effort when fourth of nine to Volkova in a class 4 juvenile contest at Market Rasen.

After racing at the rear he made late headway approaching the last and kept on nicely to be beaten just over seven lengths.

The winner has since run well when a head runner-up at Taunton and runs in Listed contest on this card off an official rating of 116, whilst Shentri – who finished 8 1/2 lengths behind the selection in fifth, went into the race rated 125.

That gives the form a decent look in relation to this class 5 affair and although Asharann could finish only fifth of eight on handicap debut last time out over course and distance in a class 4 off 107 he was well-backed and that race was a bit of a farcical affair due to obstacles in the home straight being omitted due to low sun.

I think he is much better judged on the previous effort, so having been quickly dropped 5lb he looks a fascinating contender at the weights in this off a revised rating of 102.

Asharann also appeals as the type that has more to offer and now gets fitted with the hood for the first time for a stable that is not adverse to landing a touch and had saddled two winners and four placed from 14 runners at the venue in the last 12 months.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Asharann (9/1 888sport – BOG)