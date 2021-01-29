Big Time Maybe weighted to go well at Lingfield

On the back of a couple of eye-catching efforts, I think the well-weighted Big Time Maybe is worth a wager at 17/2 in the 5f handicap at Lingfield today (2.25).

This Michael Attwater trained six-year-old has won two of his five starts over course and distance. In the last of those back in April 2019 he scored in a class 6 off a mark of 66.

Big Time Maybe has since scored at Southwell off 69 in a class 5 and at Brighton in the same grade off 60.

He is now able to race off 57 and that makes him a key player at the weights on the pick of his form in this class 6 affair.

Big Time Maybe also comes into the race having shaped better than the bare result in his last two outings over this course and distance.

After being restrained at the rear before staying on late between horses to finish a never nearer three length fifth of 10 to Shamson, he again did all his best work at the finish when a 2 3/4 length fourth of 10 to Buy Me Back when forced out wide entering the straight.

Those runs suggest he is building up to a big performance and Big Time Maybe is undoubtedly now handicapped to go in again any time soon.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Big Time Maybe (17/2 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)