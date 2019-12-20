Ashfield Paddy the ace in the pack at Ascot

I thought Ashfield Paddy scored with more in hand tghan the winning margin suggests last time out, so off just 5lb higher he looks worth a punt to follow-up in the 3.05 at Ascot today.

That came on handicap debut at Uyyoxeter off what looked a lenient opening mark of 112 where he beat Teescomponentstri by a length.

After heing held-uo off the pace by 5lb claimer Edward Austin travelling strongly, Ashfield Paddy made stealthy headway to take up the running three from home.

He then made a mistake at the last and idled on the run-in, but only had to be driven out to get the job done having arguably been in front far sooner than ideal

A 5lb rise could well be on the lenient side and Adhfield Paddy looks to have plenty of scope in my eyes to win off his revised rating of 117 judged on his previous efforts.

This five-year-old won his second start in a 3m Irish point when beating Up The Straight by 1/2 a length.

The runner-up has since won over hurdles when easily beating Cat Tiger, who was offically rated 140 going into the contest, by eight lengths.

Ashfield Paddy then joined Jonjo O’Neill and shaped with plenty of promise in his first two starts for his new handler.

In the first of those over 2m at Uttoxeter, he finished a tenderly handled 9 3/4 length fourth of eight to Mason Jar.

He finished just 3/4 of a length behind the third home Potters Venture who has come out and won since from Stick the Bill, who went on to score next time up, by 4 1/2 lengths to be rated 125.

Ashfield Paddy then took a step forward when third of 10 to Vinnie Dev over 2m 4f at the same venue.

He appeals as the type to go om progressing, has proven form in the mud, and also now has the services in the saddle of Jonjo O’Neill Jnr for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Ashfield Paddy (4/1 bet365, Sky Bet – BOG)