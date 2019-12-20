Connemera Queen worth a cheeky punt at Wolves

Having become well-treated, Connemera Queen looks worth a wager in the 5.00 at Wolverhampton today now re-fitted with the cheekpieces.

This six-year-old mare has won twuce and been plsced once in eight starts when sporting the headgear.

It was on when she was last successful in this grade (class 6) back in October 2018 when in the care of John Burler.

Connemera Queen wa heavily punted that day and went off the 11/4 favourite having previously been well-beaten in two starts when sent off 25/1 and 22/1.

She landed the gamble in style, overcoming traffic porblems two fom home befire drawing clear in the last 100 yards to easily beat Pike Corner Cross by three lengths off a mark of 60.

Connemera Queen then left Butler for a spell in Ireland and failed to cut any ice in five start thus year having started life in her new surroundings off a rating of 71.

She then rejoined Butler following 234 days on the sidelines and shaped as if needing the run when a tenderly handled ninth of 14 to Brains at Kempton earlier in the month.

Connemera Queen is entitled to strip much fitter for that and her current rating of 58 is 2lb lower than when last successful and a career-low.

It makes her a fascinating contender in this now that the cheekpieces go back on for just a second time wehn last victorious for her shrewd handler who is not adverse to landing a punt.

Butler has also had a couple of winners of late and backing his runners at this venue in the past 12 months would have resulted in a £23.75 profit to a £1 level stake.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Connemera Queen (9/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)