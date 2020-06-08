Athena an each-way play at 14/1

Now back down to his last winning mark and having undergone a wind-op, Star Of Athena appeals each-way at 14/1 in the 6.50 at Lingfield today.

This Ali Stronge trained five-year-old mare notched her sole success so far at Wolverhampton back in November when coming from off the pace to take up the running a furlong from home before drawing clear to easily beat Brinkleys Katuie by five lengths off a rating of 58.

She got put up to 64 for that and subsuquently failed to make the frame in his next six starts.

However, Star Of Athena was far from disgraced when fourth and only beaten 1 3/4 lengths off 62 at Wolverhampton in December.

She now returns to action off a reduced rating of 58 and is also now reunited with Kieren O’Neill, who rode her to success at Wolves, for the first time since.

So if the wind surgery has had the desired effect, I think Star Of Athena looks well-treated overpriced at the odds on offer in what looks a winnable class 6 affair.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Star Of Athena (14/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)