Chester Kamen & The Loves -Americanized

The Loves

Americanized is the fifth album from Chester Kamen and the Loves .The band is made up of four West London musicians responding to changing times and place. The energy and full-on English rock music has been appreciated by many on the local live music scene of Portobello, where they all come from. This is an album to play at full volume and to appreciate the combination of the lively pace and melancholia. The music was written over a period of the monumentally changing year 2019 and features some catchy songs that will become singalong anthems at live concerts.

This delightful album has been on repeat in my car during this dull lock down period and I really hope the band get to tour these tunes sometime soon, preferably at some festivals, where I can see them going down a storm !