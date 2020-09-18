Ayr Saturday Tips: Brian The Snail appeals each-way at 20s in Silver Cup

In the Ayr Silver Cup on Saturday (2.30), I think Brian The Snail is weighted to go well and worth an each-way play at 20/1.

This Richard Fahey trained ran well on his sole previous start over course and distance when finishing ninth of 25 to Baron Bolt in the Ayr Gold Cup off a mark of 96.

He won at Newcastle on return to action in June when landing a class 4 by a short head off a mark of 85 and then finished a really solid third of 12 to Citroen Major in a class 3 at Ripon off 90.

Brian The Snail and backed that up with a cracking 1 1/4 length third of 27 to Summerghand in the ultra-competitive class 2 Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood off the same rating.

He was then far from disgraced in two class 2 affairs at Ripon and Goodwood off 91 and caught the eye last time out at Chester when a keeping on length fifth of 11 to Gabrial The Devil having been forced to race out wide in mid-division under 5lb claimer Megan Nicholls.

Those efforts suggest his time is near and off a rating of 91 he ought to be very competitive in this on the pick of his form – especially his run in the Stewards’ Cup – and Brian The Snail now gets the professional services in the saddle of Paul Hanagan.

So in a race which looks sure to be run to suit and five places off offer, he makes plenty of each-way appeal.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Brian The Snail (20/1 bet365 – paying 5 places)