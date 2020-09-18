Ayr Saturday Tips: Staxton looks pure Gold in sprint feature

The in-form Staxton looks to have lots going for him in the the Ayr Gold Cup at the Scottish venue on Saturday (3.40)

This Tim Easterby trained an Ontoawinner syndicate owed five-year-old got back to winning ways on his fourth start this season when the David Chapman Memorial Handicap at Ripon by a nose from Watchable, a winner twice since, on quick ground.

After showing plenty of pace to chase the leaders travelling well on the stands side, Staxton was forced to switch at a crucial stage before flying home to get up on the nod off a mark of 84.

Given how the race panned out it was a terrific effort and Staxton has since followed up in the Great St Wilfrid at the same venue off 88 when tracking the leaders before staying on strongly to get up deep inside the last and beat Royal Residence by 3/4 of a length

He now has to race off revised rating of 92, but that still looks very exploitable judged on his efforts last year.

His sole success last season in a class 2 at Newcastle when scoring by 1 1/2 lengths off a mark of 95 and he backed that up with a solid third of 13 to Air Raid in the class 2 Scottish Stewards’ Cup off 100.

Staxton was also far from disgraced in this contest when a 3 1/4 length 10th of 24 to Angel Alexander off 98.

He is clearly still on a mark off which he can win and jockey Duran Fentiman gets a great tune out of him and has ridden him to three successes in seven starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Staxton (12/1 bet365, BetVictor, 888sport – paying 5 places)