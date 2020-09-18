Ayr Saturday Tips: Gulf Of Poets a punt at 14/1

Having been eased further in the weights, Gulf Of Poets looks too well-treated to ignore and worth an each-way play at 14/1 in the 7f handicap at Ayr on Saturday (5.25).

This Mick Easterby trained eight-year-old is on a long losing run having not scored since landing back-to-back successes at the start of the 2018 season.

After winning eased down by 2 1/2 lengths at Pontefract he made light of a 5lb penalty when slamming Fire Brigade by 3 1/2 lengths over 1m at Haydock off a mark of 91.

Gulf Of Poets got put up 7lb for that victory but went down all guns blazing in his ha-trick bid of his revised rating of 98 when a 1/2 length third of 15 to Original Choice at Wetherby.

He also ran well first time up last season when a 4 1/2 length fifth of 16 to Petrus in the class 2 Spring Mile at Doncaster off 82 and when a neck second to Borodin at Ripon in a class 3 off 89.

Gulf Of Poets has failed to trouble the judge in five starts this season, but has shaped better than the bare result in the last two of those.

After catching the eye at Ripon second time up when making headway from the rear and getting hampered two from home before being beaten just three lengths when seventh of 11 to Benadalid in a class 3, he didn’t get the best of rides or clearest of runs when fourth at Hamilton.

Having started off the season on a mark of 88, Gulf Of Poets is now able to race off just 77 – his lowest rating since June 2017.

It gives him major claims at the weights on the pick of his form and he now gets fitted with the tongue-tie and interestingly gets dropped back down to 7f for just the second time in his career by his shrewd handler.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Gulf Of Poets (14/1 bet365)