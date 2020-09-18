Whyte seeks REDEMPTION with Povetkin Nov 21

Dillian Whyte will be seeking REDEMPTION on November 21 when he steps into the ring to taken on old ADVERSARY Alexander Povetkin the man who SENSATIONALLY knocked out Whyte in Eddie Hearn’s back garden when the 2 last met on August 22.

In their first meeting Whyte appeared to have the upper hand after dropping the tough Russian twice, only to get SPARKED 30 seconds into round 5 by a sensational LEFT UPPERCUT a punch that was a career best for the seasoned Povetkin.

Come November 21 Whyte will be hoping to set the record straight and also regain his WBC heavyweight mandatory position in the process, although Povetkin might well have other plans now that his is on the verge of another HEAVYWEIGHT title shot.

“I’ve rested well, spent time with my family, and now that the date of the rematch is known, I will soon return to my training camp and prepare as thoroughly as I did for the first fight,” Povetkin told Daily Sport Boxing. “As I said before the first fight and after it too, Dillian Whyte is a good, strong boxer. I will be ready to enter the ring on November 21. I hope it will be another beautiful fight for the fans.”



“I’m over the moon to have the rematch,” said Whyte. “As soon as I got out of the ring, I was looking for confirmation that the fight would be on. I can’t wait to get back in the ring and get back what is rightfully mine. I’m looking to do what I said I would the first time and that’s beat Alexander Povetkin.



“There won’t be any major adjustments, but I just need to be more switched on and not get distracted. He was able to use his experience against me. I will be a lot more focused and sharper in the rematch. I’m coming to win and knock him out. I’m coming to even the score and the only way to do that is by knocking him out.”

Early betting odds courtesy of Star Sports are Whyte 85/40 and Povetikn 4/11 with a draw 40/1

