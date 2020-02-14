Bach a bet to cash-in on class-drop

Now dropped into selling compnay, Ted Bach looks weightef to get back to winning ways in the 1.40 at Fakenham today.

This Paul Henderson trained nine-year-old was last successful at Fontwell 12 months ago when landing a 12-runner class 4 by 1/2 a length off a mark of 93.

He hot put ip to 98 for that but is now able to race off a reduced rating of 92, so is now back down below his last winning mark.

Ted Bach also comes into this one the back of three solid efforts in class 4/5 contests, including last time out when third of 15 to Man Of The North at Uttoxter.

He appears to have been building his way back to form and ready to go in again at any time.

This class 5 seller is less competitive than the races he has been competing on of late, and Paddy Brennan has won once and been placed once in four starts on him.

So taking everything into account, this looks an excellent opening for Ted Bach to notch a third success over hurdles.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Ted Bach (5/2 generally available – use BOG firms)