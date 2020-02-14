Senior Citizen looks well-treated on handicap chase debut

Having shaped well on chasing debut, Senior Citizen looks potentially well-treated on handicap debut in that sphere and the one to be on in the 3.20 at Fakenham today.

This Alan King trained seven-year-old was a fairly useful hurdler, rated 129 at best, and there was lots to like about his return to action at Doncaster last month when second of eight to The Big Bite in a beginners’ chase.

After being held-up in the last pair, Sebior Citizen made good heafway four out travelling strongly.

He then stayed on well after the last to go down by 3 1/2 lengths without ever threatening to land a blow to the winner.

It was a hughly promising effort and Senior Citizen pulled six lengths clear of the third home Caribean Boy, whom he met off level weights, and was officially rated 141 and 16lb his superior going into the contest.

That gives the form a decent look and suggests the assessor may have taken a real chance in allotting Senior Citizen and opening chase mark of 125.

He is also a rare runner at the track for King who has saddled just one at the venue in the last 12 months that won.

If building on his latest effort, I think that Senior Citizen is going to be extremely tough to beat.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Senior Citizen (7/4 bet365 – BOG)