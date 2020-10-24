Ballymalin a bet at 8/1

Ballymalin has gone well fresh in the past and looks nicely treated on the pick of his form, so at 8/1 makes plenty of appeal in the 3m 1f amateur jockeys’ handicap chase at Cheltenham today (5.00).

This Nigel Twiston-Davies trained 10-year-old won first time up in 2016 and 2017. In the last of those successes at Worcester he landed a novice contest off an official rating of 138.

Ballymalin then finished a 16 length third of five to Black Corton at this meeting off the same rating and went on to finish a solid third of 18 to Regal Flow in the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter off 130.

He also ran well when runner-up to Le Reve at Lingfield in January of last year before getting back on the scoresheet two starts last at Worcester when landing a class 3 off 122.

Ballymalin backed that up with a solid second at Carlisle when last seen in action off 124 and now return to the fray off just 1lb higher.

His revised rating of 125 entitles him to be very competitive in this and Ballymalin has a good record in the grade – class 3 – having won twice and been placed twice in six starts.

So in what doesn’t look the strongest race for the grade, and with Zac Baker in the saddle, I think he has more going for him than most and worth siding with at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ballymalin (8/1 bet365, Unibet – BOG)