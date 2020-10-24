Cloth Cap fits the bill at Cheltenham

In the 3m 1f handicap chase at Cheltenham today (3.50), Cloth Cap looks weighted to go well and worth a wager at 13/2.

This Jonjo O’Neill trained and Trevor Hemmings owned eight-year-old showed progressive form in five outings over fences in 2018/19 winning twice. He also ran a blinder when third of 23 to Takingrisks in the Grade 3 Scottish Grand National at Ayr off a mark of 134.

Cloth Cap responded gamely for pressure and nearly snatched second on the run-in to be beaten just four lengths. It was a tremendous run for one so inexperienced and marked him out as a staying chaser to follow.

Having shaped as if badly needing the run on return to action at Chepstow last season when fourth to subsequent Charlie Hall winner Ballyoptic, Cloth Cap ran well when third of 12 to Militarian in a decent class 3 at Ascot.

He was driven to hold every chance at the last, but made a bad mistake which stopped him in his tracks. It was therefore to Cloth Cap’s credit that he then stuck to the task well to be beaten just over six lengths.

Cloth Cap then went down by a neck at Doncaster when idling on the run-in before rounding off the campaign with a solid eighth of 23 to Milan Native in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival here in March off a mark of 137.

He is now able to race off 136 and that entitles him to be very competitive on the pick of his form in this class 2 affair for a yard that has been among the winners of late and landed a gamble here yesterday with Tegerek.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Cloth Cap (13/2 bet365, Betfred, BetVictor – BOG)