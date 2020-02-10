Barbelo weighted to strike on handicap debut

Barbelo looks potentially well-treated on handicap debut in the 5.05 at Wolverhampton today and makes plenty of appeal at 3/1.

This Richard Spnver trained three-year-old filly has shaped with promise in her three starts, most notanly when a keeping on 1 3/4 lengths third of 10 to Will To Win over 6f at this venue.

The winner has won twice since, most recently two days ago off 90, whilst the second home Shine On Brendan ran well next time up on handicap debut at Kempton when third off 75.

Lion Tower, who came eighth, is also unbeaten in two suvsequent outings – so that gives the form a soli look.

It suggests that Barbelo may well have got in lightly in this class 5 affair off an opening handicap mark of just 67.

Barbelo was then unsuited by the drop back to 5f last time out when appearing not at home on the fibresand surface at Southwell and the return to thid venue and step uo to 7f are pluses in my book.

She’s bred to be better than her mark and the booking of Hollie Doyle to do the steering also catches the eye as she has a 20 per cent strike rate when teaming up with the yard in the past 12 months having ridden two winners and four placed from 10.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Barbelo (3/1 bet368 – BOG)