Class-dropping Double Kodiac of major interest at Wolves

Now dropped in grade on return to action, Double Kodiac is of major interest in the 5.40 at Wolverhampton today.

This Simon Crisford trained four-year-old has been lightly-raced since winning on debut as a juvenile in France and ran his best race last April when a 1 1/4 length second of seven to Fox Champion in a class 3 conditions contest at Newamrket off an offical rating of 85.

The winner in a very smart sort who has won since and finished third to Too Darn Hot in a Group 1 at Deauville to be rated 107.

Almufti, who finished 2 1/4 lengths behind the selection in third, has also wom twice since – most recently at Lingfiedl two days ago in a class 2 handciap off 87.

That gives the form a solid look and although Double Kodiac failed to live up to expectations next time up on handicap debut in a class 2 at Doncaster when finishing a 6 3/4 lenhth sixth of 10 to Breanski when sent off the 9/4 favourite off an openning mark of 85 the soft ground appeared againt him that day.

He is able to race in this lower grade class 4 affair off teh same rating, and on his run beh9nd Fox Champion he should be mo0re than up to winning a race of this nature off it.

The fact that he has been on the sidelines for 177 days is also not a big concern given that effort came after a similar length lay-off.

Crisford also boasts a healthy 20 per cent strike rate with his runners at the venue in the past 12 months and has been among the winners of late.

So taking everytnhing into accpount, I think this looks a golden opportunity for Double Kodiac to get back on the scoresheet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Double Kodiac (15/8 Sky Bet – BOG)