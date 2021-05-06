Baryshnikov a bet at 6s

In the 1m 2f handicap on today’s card at Chester (3.45), I think Baryshnikov is on a fair mark and worth a bet at 6/1.

Following a string of placed efforts last season, this David Baron trained five-year-old go off the markover this course and distance when landing a seven-runner novice contest.

He made smooth headway two from home and after taking up the running inside the last drew readily clear to win going away by two lengths.

Baryshnikov then followed-up in a class 4 handicap at Ayr where he came from off the pace to beat Granite City Doc by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 78.

He was the far from disgraced when fifth in a class 3 at Sandown off 81 on unsuitable soft ground when fading late on.

Baryshnikov is now able to race in this same grade affair off an unchanged rating and comes into this having shaped better than the 14 1/2 lengths he was beaten when ninth of 16 to Throne Hall at York when tenderly handled and never nearer than when at the finish.

He looked ring rusty that day and that should have blown away the cobwebs and put him spot on for this.

Baryshnikov has also bagged a good draw in stall three from where he can hopefully drop in and stalk the leaders and be produced late by Connor Beasley to land the spoils.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Baryshnikov (6/1 generally available – use BOG firms)