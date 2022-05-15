Be Brave And Back This Newcomer

You may be surprised to read that you often see some good horses at Nottingham with some of the top Newmarket yards seeing it as a fair track with a good surface to race their better horses on. Although it is far too early to suggest any stars among the juveniles, but gallops reports do suggest that Courageous Knight has plenty of speed ahead of his debut on the maiden at 1.10pm over six-furlongs. A son of Godolphin’s favourite sire Dubawi, he is more likely to be running here as another sighter for the better two-year-olds, but that does not mean he cannot win and I hear that is what they expect from him today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Courageous Knight 1.10pm Nottingham 7/4 most bookmakers