Pilgrimage To Canterbury

The William Haggas horses continue in fine form and I will be shocked or possibly horrified if Canterbury Bell does not end the season rated considerably higher than the 70 she races off in the 4.45pm at Nottingham this afternoon.

A lightly raced filly who won her third and final start last season (over seven furlongs and after finishing a short-heard second and getting given the race by the stewards), she has always looked the sort to do ever better as she matures and gains experience, and this contest does look a pretty easy starting point for the 2022 season.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Canterbury Bell 4.45pm Nottingham 6/5 most bookmakers