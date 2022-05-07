Be Fair At Musselburgh

My first suggestions run this afternoon up at Musselburgh when I am hopeful we will all see a bold showing from the David O’Meara trained Queen’s Fair in the 2.20pm. Still a maiden after three starts, the daughter of Dansili was only beaten half a length when second at Wolverhampton last December, and returned with a length fourth over a furlong shorter at Kempton in February, despite pulling too hard too early to ever give her best. She makes her handicap debut here off a mark of 67 which seems about right, but I am hoping she has a lot more improvement to come for the step up in trip and as she gains in experience, with a victory this afternoon surely expected by connections.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Queen’s Fair 2.20pm Musselburgh 15/8 all bookmakers