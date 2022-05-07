Bay Looks Good Tonight At Southwell

Nicky Henderson never stops trying if he thinks he can bag another winner, and in the 6.20pm at Southwell tonight he has a great chance to do just that with Treyarnon Bay as she makes her second start in a two-mile bumper. Her first start was for trainer Joseph Truite at Wincanton when she was sent off favourite, but the bets weren’t landed and she came home a two-length second. Sold shortly afterwards for £60,000 and moved to her new handler, he will not need to improve her much if at all for her to get off the mark at the second attempt here and is the clear form option – barring anything special amongst the newcomers, of course.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Treyarnon Bay 6.20pm Southwell 11/8 all bookmakers