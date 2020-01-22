Before Midnight taken to collect at Catterick

Before Midnight looks on a handy mark and the one to be on in the 2m 3f novices limited handicap chase at Catterick today (2.30).

He ran vwet well over the smaller obstacles last season when chasing home the now 144-rated Tidal Flow at Kempton and then showed a good attitide when going one better and neating Smackwater Jack at Taunton.

The runner-up has run some solid races since to be rated 131, so that is again solid form and suggests Before Midnight should be nmore than capable of winning a race of this nature off his current mark of 128.

He also shaped quite nicely when a not knocked about sixth on chasing debut at Leicester when sixth of seven to stable companion Pistol Whipped over an extended 2m 6f.

Before Midnight led two from home that day before weakening to be beaten just over five lengths, shaping as if needing the run on his first start back after a break and wind surgery.

He should now be spot on to do himself justice and will be suited by the drop back in trip (one from two over it) on ground which is ideal.

Henderson also has an overall strike rate of just under 43 per cent at the track having saddled three winers and one placed from just seven runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Before Midnight (9/4 generally available – Use BOG firms)