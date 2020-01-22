Sweet on the chances of Flora

Having posted a much improved effort last time out, Sweet Flora looks a fascinating contender now switched back to handicap company in the 4.05 at Catterick today (4.05).

That run came over course and distance where the Kenny Johnson trained six-year-old mare stayed on nicely to finish a never nearer 9 1/2 length fifth of 14 to Full Of Praise in a class 4 novice hurdle.

The 4 1/2 length runner-up Kilconny Bridge has won since to make it three from four under rules, whilst the thired home Designer Destiny – who finished just two necks in front of the selection – also won next time up at Musselburgh when scoring by 1 3/4 lenghs off an offcial rating of 102.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this lower grade class 5 affair and suggests that a mark of 90 for Sweet Flora is exploitable.

So, gaving also since undergone wind surgery, a repeat of her latest effort – or another step forward – will in my opinion give Sweet Flora every chance of opening her account at the sixth time of asking.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Sweet Flora (7/1 bet365 – BOG)