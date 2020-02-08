Belami Des Pictons taken to bounce back at Warwick

Belami Des Pictons failed to shine last time oiut, but the track appeared totally against him that day and he looks worth a wager to bounce back in the 3.15 at Warwick today.

This Venetia Williams eight-year-old is a pefrect two from two at this venue having won by wide margins on both occasions – 15 lengths and 22 lengths.

His last success came at Leicester back in February 2017 where he strolled to a facile 33-length success over Zeroshadesofgrey.

Belami Des Pictons was then on the sidelines for 250 days, before running a cracker to be beaten just 2 1/2 lengths by the now 165-rated Waiting Patiently in the 2017 Colin Parker Memorial Chase at Carlisle.

He has had just three starts since and showed that he retained plenty of ability on seasonal reappearance when fourth of 17 to Happy Diva in the valuable and ultra-competitive Grade 3 BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham off a mark of 146.

After getting hampered at the second, Belami Des Pictons responded well to pressure and stayed on well after the second last to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over 16 lengths.

The third home Warthog, who beat him by six lengths and was conceding 14lb to, has since landed the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at the same venue to give the form a solid look.

Belami Des Pictons is now able to race off 2lb this lower grade class 2 affair having been let down by his jumping last time out at Kempton when sent off a heavilyi-backed 2/1 favourite and traling in a distant eight of 11 to Just a Sting.

It gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective and the return to this venue having found things happening too fast around the tight turns of Kempton is a big plus.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Belami Des Pictons (4/1 bet365, Unibet – BOG)