Irish raider Ciel De Neige the answer to Betfair Hurdle

Irish raider Ciel De Neige has shaped beteer than the bare result on his twp starts this season and looks weighted to strike in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury today (3.35).

This five-year-old shaped well in three runs in France, most notably when a 8 1/2 length fourth of eight to Pci D’orhy at Auteuil.

The winner is a useful sort who has won since and finsihed runner-up in a Grade 2 and a Grade 1 at the same venue and was sent of 12/1 when finishing 10th Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival back in March on first first start for Paul Nicholls off a rating of 149.

Ciel De Neige was then bought by JP McManus and ran a cracker first start for Willie Mullins when third of 21 to Band Of Outlaws in the Grade 2 Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

After being held-up he made a mistake three from home before making good late headway to be nearest at the finishn and beaten just over three lengths off a mark of 132.

It was a terrific run and the runner-up Coko Beach, from whom he was receiving just 2lb, has won since and finishhed runner-up in a Grade 2 off 142.

Ciel De Neige comes into the contest on the back of two eye-cacthing runs this season and looks to have been laid out for the race.

In the first of those at Fariyhouse, he was held-up at the rear well-off the pacebefore keeping strongly under a hand and heels ride from Barry Geraghty – who dropped his whip after jumoing the sixth – to be nearest at the finish and beaten just under six lengths.

Ciel De Neige was then turnedover in a maiden hurdle next time out when sent off the 1/4 favoruite, but got badly impeded two from home when travelling strongly before flying home and failing by only a head to overhail Argumental.

He is able to race in this mark of 135, and that looks very exploitable judge on his Fred Winter run in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Ciel De Neige (8/1 Ladbrokes – BOG)