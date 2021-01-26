Bell Heather a bet a 11s

Bell Heather has a good record at Wolverhampton and is on a fair mark at present, so at 11/1 makes plenty of each-way appeal in the 1m handicap there today (6.10)

Trained by Patrick Morris, this eight-year-old mare has won four times and been placed three times in 15 starts over course and distance.

In the last of those successes back in September in this grade – class 6 – she stayed on strongly after being ridden to take up the running at the furlong marker to score by a neck off a mark of 58.

Bell Heather backed that up with a solid two length third in a class 4 at Chester off 61 and also ran well last time out here over 1m 1f in a class 6 when forced to race out wide before hitting the front a furlong out and only getting headed in the last 150 yards to finish a 3 3/4 length third off 60.

The drop back in trip over which she has a 26.7 per cent strike rate is sure to suit and Bell Heather is now able to race off 59 – just 1lb higher than when last victorious.

Connor Murtagh also takes off a handy 3lb with his claim and gets a good tune out of Bell Heather having won twice and been placed three times in nine starts.

She also boasts a healthy strike rate of 31 per cent and has bagged a good draw in stall three, so looks to have more going for her than the odds on offer would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Bell Heather (11/1 – Betfred, BoyleSports, 888sport – BOG, paying 4 places)