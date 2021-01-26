Nodsasgoodasawink in the last at Wolves

On the back of a much improved effort last time out, Nodsasgoodasawink looks worth siding with at 5/1 the 7f handicap at Wolverhampton today (7.10).

This Mick Channon trained three-year-od filly failed to make the frame in her first three starts but was far from disgraced in the second of those in a class 5 over 5f at Beverley when bumped at the start before staying on late to finish a seven length fourth of seven to Brazen Belle.

The winner ran off 72 when last seen in action, whilst the third home Crown Princess – who finished just under five lengths in front of the selection – won next time up and is now rated 69.

That gives the form a decent look in relation to this class 6 affair and Nodsasgoodasawink comes into it on the back of an eye-catching effort over this trip on handicap debut at Linfield five days ago when fifth of 10 to Colorado off an opening mark of 52.

After racing at the rear, she made headway at the furlong marker and stayed on srongky inside the last to be nearest at the finish and beaten 3 1/2 lengths.

It was a promising effort on her first start for 115 days and Nodsasgoodasawink is entitled to strip fitter for it.

She is able to race in this off an unchanged mark and also now gets the services of Tom Marquand in the saddle for the first time.

The stable has also been among the winners of late and Nodsasgoodasawink is less exposed than the majority of her rivals here and looks open to further progression.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Nodsasgoodasawink (5/1 generally available – use BOG firms)