Bell Heather weighted to go well at Wolves

Having shaped as quite nicely last time out following a break and been dropped another pound, I think Bell Heather looks weighted to go well and is worth a wager at 12/1 in the 1m handicap on today’s card at Wolverhampton (5.15)

Trained by Patrick Morris, this eight-year-old mare has won four times and been placed three times in 16 starts over course and distance.

In the last of those successes back in September in this grade – class 6 – she stayed on strongly after being ridden to take up the running at the furlong marker to score by a neck off a mark of 58.

Bell Heather backed that up with a solid two length third in a class 4 at Chester off 61 and also ran well here over 1m 1f in a class 6 in October when forced to race out wide before hitting the front a furlong out and only getting headed in the last 150 yards to finish a 3 3/4 length third off 60.

She was then given an 87 day break and was far from disgraced over course and distance last month when racing sweetly on the heels of the leaders before keeping on at the one pace to finish a 4 1/2 length sixth of 12 to Universal Effect off 59.

Bell Heather looks sure to strip fitter for that an is now able to race off 58 – the same mark as when last victorious.

She also boasts a healthy strike rate of 29 per cent in the grade, so looks to have more going for her than the odds on offer would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Bell Heather (12/1 bet365 – BOG)