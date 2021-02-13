Apex King appeals at 7s under Morris

In the 1m handicap at Lingfield today (2.35), Apex King makes plenty of appeal at 7/1 now reunited with Luke Morris.

This David Loughnane trained seven-year-old has won twice and been placed once in seven starts over course and distance.

In the last of those successes in June of last year he came with a strong run from off the pace to land a class 5 by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 73.

Apex King also ran well in this grade – class 4 – at Wolverhampton when third of 11 to Tafish off 76.

He is now able to race in this class 4 off 75, just 2lb higher than when last successful, and comes into the race on the back of two promising efforts following a break.

After being slowly away when the rider removed the hood late and finishing an eye-catching 3/4 length fourth at Wolverhampton, Apex King was forced to race wide two from home before weakening late on to finish a 1 1/2 length fifth of 10 to Rogue Tied.

With those spins under his bent he should now be spot on to do himself justice and it’s interesting that Morris now partners him for just the second time having finished third in a class 2 at Newmarket off 90 back in August 2019 when last in the plate.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Apex King (7/1 bet365, Betfred, Sky Bet, Unibet – BOG)