Bell Rock a bet at Newmarket

In the 1m 1f handicap on today’s card at Newmarket (1.50), Bell Rock makes plenty of appeal at 6/1.

After winning his sole start as a juvenile at this venue, this Andrew Balding trained five-year-old was highly tried in 2019 competing in two Listed contests and the Group 1 St James’s Place Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He failed to hit the frame in any of those contests, but resumed winning ways on return at action here over 1m last June when dropped into handicap company and staying on strongly to get up close home and beat Ouzo by a neck.

Bell Rock got put up 5lb for that and ran very well of his revised rating of 103 when sixth of 23 to Dark Vision in the Royal Hunt Cup over a mile at Ascot.

After being held-up in mid-division, he made good headway to chase the leaders two from home before keeping on at the one pace to be beaten 6 1/2 lengths.

Bell Rock then finished a solid staying of five length third of 18 to Maydanny over 1m at Goodwood off the same rating before finishing a highly creditable third of 27 to Majestic Dawn in the Cambridgeshire over this course and distance – again off 103.

The form of those races read well in relation to this class 2 and Bell Rock is able to race in this off an unchanged mark which should not be beyond him.

He has also proven he can go well fresh and William Carver takes off a handy 5lb with his claim, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Bell Rock (6/1 bet365 – BOG)