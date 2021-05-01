Musahaba worth another chance at Thirsk

I thought Musahaba wasn’t put into the race at any stage last time out when tenderly handled, so at 7/1 he is given another chance to prove his is potentially well-treated in the 1m handicap on today’s card at Thirsk (2.10).

This four-year-old had two starts last season over 1m 2f when trained in Ireland by Kevin Prendergast and shaped with promise in the second of those when a 8 1/2 length fifth of nine to Dawn Patrol at Naas.

The winner went on to land a Group 3 at the Curragh off an official rating of 108 whilst the runner-up Daylight Come has since opened his account off an official rating of 87.

Hotspur Harry, who came fourth, has also won since in a class 4 handicap off 74. Eagles Flight, who finished 3 1/2 lengths behind the selection in sixth, has also gone on to open his account off a rating of 80.

That gave the form a strong look and suggested Musahaba was well-treated off mark of just 70 when making his handicap debut on his second start for David O’Meara at Pontefract 12 days ago.

However, after drifting like a barge in the betting, he reared at the start and was slowly away and Danny Tudhope gave him what I could only describe as a kid glove ride when finishing ninth of 11 to Ventura Rascal.

I think he is capable of far better than he showed that day and with two spins under his belt it would be no surprise to see him put in a much improved performance here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Musahaba (7/1 generally available – use BOG firms)