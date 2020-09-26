Bell Rock the bet in Cambridgeshire

Bell Rock makes plenty of appeal at 10/1 in the 1m 1f Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket today (3.35).

After winning his sole start as a juvenile, this Andrew Balding trained four-year-old was highly tried last season when competing in two Listed contests and the Group 1 St James’s Place Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He failed to hit the frame in any of those contests, but resumed winning ways on return at action here over 1m back in June when dropped into handicap company and staying on strongly to get up close home and beat Ouzo by a neck.

Bell Rock got put up 5lb for that and ran very well of his revised rating of 103 when sixth of 23 to Dark Vision in the Royal Hunt Cup over a mile at Ascot.

After being held-up in mid-division, he made good headway to chase the leaders two from home before keeping on at the one pace to be beaten 6 1/2 lengths.

Bell Rock has since finished a solid staying of five length third of 18 to Maydanny over 1m at Goodwood off the same rating.

He is able to race in this off an unchanged mark and the drop back in trip in a race which is traditionally run at a strong end-to-end gallop looks sure to suit.

Bell Rock has also bagged what looks potentially a a decent draw is tall 24, next door to market leader Tempus in 23.

Murphy has also won twice and been placed once oh him in six starts and underfoot conditions are fine, so he makes plenty of each-way appeal.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Bell Rock (10/1 888sport – BOG paying five places)