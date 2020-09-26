Music Society weighted to call the tune at Haydock

Music Society fluffed his lines last time out when unseating as the gates opened, but having previously caught the eye looks worth another chance to cash-in on a drop in the weights in the 6f handicap at Haydock today (3.10).

This Tim Easterby trained five-year-old did well last season when winning three times and posting some solid efforts in defeat.

The last of those successes came in the class 2 Ayr Bronze Cup here after tracking the leaders on the far side he stayed on strongly when shaken-up to challenge by Paul Mulrennan at the furlong marker to beat Highly Sprung by 1 1/4 lengths off a mark of 81.

As a result, Music Society started this campaign on a mark of 86 and failed to trouble the judged in his first five starts.

However, he was far from disgraced in the second of those when fourth of nine in the Scottish Stewards’ Cup at Hamilton off 85 and there was lost to like about his penultimate effort when fifth of 15 to Abel Handy at Ripon off 81.

After racing in midfield, Music Society kept on nicely from the two marker under tender handling to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over two lengths.

It was an effort which suggested he was coming to the boil at the right time for a repeat bid in the Ayr Bronze Cup, but after being heavily-backed he dipped and got ride of Paul Mulrennan as the gates opened.

This class 3 is easier and off a mark of 80 he looks primed to take all the beating in what doesn’t look the strongest of line-ups for the grade.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Music Society (5/1 Unibet – BOG)