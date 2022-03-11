BKB 25 is only weeks away and tickets are selling fast!

There’s been huge interest in our first Sunday show – and the quality card myself and Jim have put together.

It’s topped by a genuine superfight, between Jimmy Sweeney and Barrie Jones.

Others on the BKB™ roster may disagree, but the winner of that fight on Sunday, April 10, will be justified in calling themselves the pound-for-pound No 1 bareknuckle boxer on the planet.

It’s a quality match up between a pair of fighters who proved themselves with their gloves on before switching to BKB™.

Jimmy had an amateur win over future world gloved champion Andy Lee and Barrie fought world-class fighters Kell Brook and Soulemane M’Baye.

These are quality fighters fighting for the biggest prize in our sport in front of millions of fans.

I’m hoping we will top three million views worldwide for BKB 25. We recorded 2.7 million for BKB 24.

These figures make me think back to how far we have come over the last few years.

The first show we put on was at Kettering Town Football Club’s Latimer Park ground in June, 2015 in front of a few hundred curious fans.

Then we moved the shows to Nottingham and Coventry before deciding to make the O2 Arena in London our home.

The shows there have regularly sold out and the link up with BYB in the States has helped the sport grow further.

I’m proud to say BKB™ are 3-0 up in fights between the organisations – and I’m sure Toby Bindon and Eric Olsen will make it 5-0 for us next weekend when they fight in Tampa, Florida next weekend!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown