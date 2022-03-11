McCain Horse Has Not Had His Chips

With such small fields here, and ludicrously huge fields in Ireland we are stuck without a sensible each-way play today, and my third and final bet will be on the Donald McCain trained Jungle Jack in the 3.13pm at Bangor.

The winner of all four starts so far, with a point-to-point at Toomebridge followed by hurdling success at Sedgefield, Haydock, and here at Bangor, all over shorter, he looked ready for the step up in trip last time when making all and strolling home 11 lengths clear of the field.

This is his toughest assignment yet with the likes of Harbour Lake in opposition, but you never know how good they are until they get beaten, and hopefully that will not be this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jungle Jack 3.13pm Bangor 6/4 most bookmakers