ANOTHER year of great fights came to an end on Saturday night with BKB 29 and there’s so much look forward to in 2023!

We break new ground in January when BKB™ stage our first show in Thailand.

Dan Podmore, world champion at cruiserweight and heavyweight, and Barrie Jones are flying the flag for BKB™ there in January.

We will see Jimmy Sweeney back in the ring next year as well.

That’s great news not just for followers of BKB™, but for all followers of combat sports.

If you follow him on Instagram, you will know Jimmy has been adding some muscle in the gym.

He tells me he’s planning to go up in weight and wants another world championship before he walks away.

Fighters like Jimmy, Barrie and Sean George have set the bar high in BKB™ – and given the new generation of fighters inspiration.

BKB 29 featured several fighters who see themselves as future pound-for-pound stars and Hall-of-Fame fighters.

Luke ‘Scrap King’ Smith and Brad Scott both said they want multiple world titles ahead of their debuts on BKB 29 and both delivered with stoppage wins.

Luke and Brad showed skills and power – and so did veteran Tony Lafferty.

Tony has gone from slugger to slickster over the last couple of years or so and now he can call himself British featherweight champion.

Dan Lerwell made an explosive return – and so did Marko Martinjak.

Marko first boxed for us on BKB 1, has been away for a while and was sensational on his return last Saturday!

Chad Kelly came from the States with an unbeaten record on bareknuckle boxing with BKB™ and BYB Extreme, but Marko was simply too good for him.

Marko shook him up, dropped him and put him away with one of the best left hooks you will have seen this year!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown